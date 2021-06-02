Trollcoin Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $213.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,949.02 or 0.99992400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00039124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00087605 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002581 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

