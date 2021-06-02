Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48,192 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 1,853.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,792 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,041. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 119.02, a current ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

