Private Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $33,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

BAM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 5,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.