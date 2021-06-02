Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 633,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. 3,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,079. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38.

