MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,387,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,302 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $54,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

