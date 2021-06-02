Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 103,059 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 329,616 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 441,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 211,981 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.3% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,275,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

