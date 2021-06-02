IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.74 million.

IRIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,737. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $124.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.27.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

