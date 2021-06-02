Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.09 Billion Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,235 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,093,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,356.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,227. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,434.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $964.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.