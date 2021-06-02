Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.6% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.05% of MercadoLibre worth $2,238,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded down $13.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,355.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,474.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $837.76 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,415.57 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

