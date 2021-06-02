Analysts Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Target Price at $78.47

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,053. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.75. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

