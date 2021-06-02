Bean Cash (BITB) Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.61 million and $291.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,192,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

