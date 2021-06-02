Graham (NYSE:GHM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of GHM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.53 million, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26. Graham has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Get Graham alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $223,440.00. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.