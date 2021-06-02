Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $228.00. The stock had previously closed at $285.56, but opened at $293.99. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Public Storage shares last traded at $285.42, with a volume of 396 shares changing hands.

PSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

