Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $181.85 and last traded at $181.07, with a volume of 456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

