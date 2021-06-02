Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is Private Management Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,692,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 2.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $50,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,884,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $45,640,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,386. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

