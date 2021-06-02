Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

NYSE GHM opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.93 million, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 157.14%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

