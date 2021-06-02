FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.80

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.80 and last traded at $80.62, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.81.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

