Forsta AP Fonden Has $11.40 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hologic by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

