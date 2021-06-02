Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $1,538,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

