Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 172.8% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,410.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,453.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

