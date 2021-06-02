Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,827,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,076 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $96,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

