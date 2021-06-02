Forsta AP Fonden Sells 15,500 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

