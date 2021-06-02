Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.31

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $652.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,704. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

