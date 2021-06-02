Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.03

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 2193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,703,150. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caleres by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Caleres by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

