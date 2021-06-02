QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Up 34.2% in May

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the April 29th total of 834,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $739,892.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,841 shares of company stock worth $3,617,856. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,779. The firm has a market cap of $975.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.