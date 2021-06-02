Jennison Associates LLC Sells 289,338 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,700,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 289,338 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $611,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total transaction of $1,392,801.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $16,533,912. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.01. 1,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,786. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

