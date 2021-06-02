Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of Dominion Energy worth $361,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.99. 34,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

