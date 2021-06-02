Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,081,294 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 405.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.51% of Zai Lab worth $179,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,795. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.38. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,589,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,181,672 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.37.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

