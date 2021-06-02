Cedar Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,703,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,381,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 732,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,793,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $$52.44 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,532. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

