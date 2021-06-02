Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. 15,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,332. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.