Konomi Network (KONO) Price Hits $0.88

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $3.60 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00081722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.54 or 0.01044928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.93 or 0.09691402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00053135 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,758,668 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KONOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.