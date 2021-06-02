Tornado (TCORE) Hits Market Cap of $454,206.90

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for about $75.70 or 0.00201004 BTC on exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $454,206.90 and $449,670.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00281945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00188512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.16 or 0.01054547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,740.74 or 1.00210276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00033254 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

