Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Increases By 23.8%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PHCF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,010. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Management alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.