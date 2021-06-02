Pitcairn Co. Has $720,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

