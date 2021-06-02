Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 730,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,071,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.