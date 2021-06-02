51,157 Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,615. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
