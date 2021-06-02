51,157 Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,615. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.