UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 50,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.35.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $406.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.