EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 408,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $29,190,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 52,575 shares of company stock worth $431,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,944. The company has a market cap of $969.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

