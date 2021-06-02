Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,014. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

