Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $122.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,270. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

