Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 6,172 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19,472.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 211,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 210,502 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,523,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,969,000 after purchasing an additional 75,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.65. 31,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,121. The company has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $117.84 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

