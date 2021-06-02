Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 692,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.27% of Enerplus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 103,217 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 530,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,101. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.16.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. Analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

