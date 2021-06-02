Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) in the last few weeks:
- 5/26/2021 – DuPont de Nemours is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $81.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $81.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00.
- 5/5/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00.
DD traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. 7,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,687,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 239,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.