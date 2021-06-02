Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2021 – DuPont de Nemours is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $81.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00.

5/5/2021 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00.

DD traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. 7,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,687,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 239,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

