Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,866 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.