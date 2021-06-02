Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 405 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $499.93 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

