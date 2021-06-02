EAM Global Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Magic Software Enterprises comprises 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.46% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Shares of MGIC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 41,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,206. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

MGIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.