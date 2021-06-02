Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TELNY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

TELNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 170,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,545. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.