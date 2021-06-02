Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives $147.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLRN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.05. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

