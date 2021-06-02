Adshares Hits Market Capitalization of $6.75 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $94,568.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,548 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

