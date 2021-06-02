Graphlinq Protocol Price Reaches $0.0448 on Top Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00081648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.02 or 0.01042709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,641.85 or 0.09711566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00052676 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

